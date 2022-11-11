The annual Christmas Food and Toy Run is returning for year three, with a new focus on helping flood-affected families across the region.
The toy run has run every year since 2020, aimed at providing some assistance and joy to families impacted. In 2020, the run aimed to provide some relief to Meals on Wheels and raise money for new freezers after the existing ones broke down.
In 2021, the focus shifted to families affected by COVID-19 and this year, the help will go to families impacted by the persistent flooding across the state.
The run is organised by Janelle and Rob Smith of R & J Smith Transport, along with Griffith Meals on Wheels and their subsidiary 'Hampers of Hope.' Donations are collected before a cruise around town and a barbecue celebration lunch.
The run is taking off on Saturday, December 3 and the team is excited to collect as many donations as possible. Last year, they collected $14,000 worth in donations - and are hoping to exceed that this year.
"The community can drop off toys, non-perishable food, toiletries, anything people might need," Mrs Smith said.
To help with collecting as much as possible, the team is making it especially easy for all this year - offering pick-up service ahead of time.
"If businesses want to put a basket in their office, I'll come by and pick it up."
Mrs Smith added that the goal was just to do what they can.
"Everybody needs a hand," she said.
"You don't think it's a big deal, a bottle of cordial or a tube of toothpaste but it can go a long way."
In addition to the physical support that the gifts can bring, they also serve as a reminder to those struggling that they are not alone.
"There is so much depression and mental health things, people think nobody cares. With the toy run, people can see that someone wants to help."
Donations to the toy run can be made on the day, or earlier at the Meals on Wheels base on Yambil Street. Pick-up is available by contacting organisers.
