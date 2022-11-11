The Area News

Griffith took a moment to honour and remember those who gave their lives in service

Updated November 11 2022 - 5:21pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Students from Marian Catholic College and Murrumbidgee Regional High school laid wreaths. Photo by Cai Holroyd

Griffith paused this morning to remember the 103,000 Australians who lost their lives in wars and peacekeeping operations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.