Griffith paused this morning to remember the 103,000 Australians who lost their lives in wars and peacekeeping operations.
The Griffith RSL, Ex-Servicemen's club and war memorial organised the Remembrance Day ceremony at Memorial Park, taking a moment to honour and reflect on World War I, World War II and conflicts beyond.
Vietnam veteran and and Griffith RSL Sub-Branch senior vice president Terry Walsh led the ceremony, along with Hank Veenhuizen, the president and the RSL's chaplain, Father Thomas Leslie.
Father Leslie led those gathered in prayer, acknowledging the wide range of religious beliefs present and encouraged them all to connect with their own spiritual guides as he prayed to his own.
Representatives from political offices, schools and the wider community laid wreaths in honour of the fallen - including Griffith City Council, Murrumbidgee Regional High School and Marian Catholic College.
Previously known as Armistice Day to commemorate the signing of the peace agreement that ended World War I, Remembrance Day honours all Australians who lost their lives in conflicts.
At the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, World War One formally ended as the armistice between Germany and the allied powers was signed and hostilities in Europe ceased.
Mr Walsh explained in his address that Remembrance Day is no longer known as Armistice Day after the lasting peace that it was hoped to bring failed - on September 1, 1939. Today, Remembrance Day is held to commemorate lives lost in all wars and conflicts.
Following the ceremony, many headed to the war memorial museum
Lest we forget.
