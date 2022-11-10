Good news for Griffith's four-legged friends as the RSPCA Healthy Pet Day makes its return to town on November 22.
Pet owners with concession cards will be eligible for free vaccinations, microchipping and health checks in an effort to prevent the spread of canine parvovirus and ensure all pets in Griffith can live long, healthy and happy lives.
A spokesperson for Friends of Griffith Pound said that parvovirus was an exceptionally cruel disease.
"Anyone who has had a dog with Parvo will know what a cruel disease this is, and Griffith unfortunately has a bad problem with Parvo. This is a great opportunity to get as many dogs as possible vaccinated," they said.
Griffith City Council will be providing free microchipping on the day, with the help of the RSPCA's custom 'Cat Van' for particularly rambunctious kitties.
In addition to health checks, a dog behaviour expert will be on-hand to offer advice to owners with struggling with their pet's behaviour.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Council's director of sustainable development Bruce Gibbs said that all services were important to responsible pet ownership.
"Council knows the importance of microchipping and is offering this free service to assist pet owners who may not be able to access veterinary services and have their pet vaccinated, microchipped and examined," he said.
Griffith mayor Doug Curran thanked Friends of Griffith Pound for their work.
"It's because of their hard work and ongoing commitment that we are able to work with RSPCA to hold this event and assist our community," he added.
Bookings are essential and can be made by calling 0429 080 132.
Breeders are ineligible for the service as a rule, and litters will only be accepted with exceptional circumstances.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.