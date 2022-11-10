The Area News

RSPCA's Healthy Pet Day is returning to Griffith to bring free microchipping and vaccinations

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated November 11 2022 - 5:21pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Carlon and Virginia Tropeano from last year's Healthy Pet Day at the entrance to Griffith Showgrounds. PHOTO: Lizzie Gracie

Good news for Griffith's four-legged friends as the RSPCA Healthy Pet Day makes its return to town on November 22.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.