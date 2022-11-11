Dalton Park to come alive
On Saturday, Dalton Park will host harness racing finals for Griffith's Carnival of Cups. Gates open at 5pm and the first race is set for 7pm. There will be fashions on the field, children's activities and more.
Weekend nightlife
Twice Shy headline Acoustic Fridays at the Area Hotel from 7pm. Meat 'n Potatoes will serve up classic rock and roll at 8pm on Friday. The Stringers take the stage at Griffith Exies from 7.30pm on Saturday. Cherry Bomb will perform at the Coro Club from 8pm on Saturday. DJ Rossi will work the decks at the Area Hotel on Saturday.
Pop-up art exhibition opens
TXTRD Art takes over the Rooms of Requirement from Friday, November 11. The exhibition will be opened at 6pm on November 11 and will run until December 1.
GRAPA bring classic Witch Hunt to stage
Held at Piccolo Family Farms, GRAPA will bring to life a tale of a village embroiled in a witch hunt with The Crucible. Shows will run November 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19 from 6.30pm. Tickets are $40.
19 finalists in jewellery award featured
An exhibition to celebrate three decades of the National Contemporary Jewellery Award has opened at the Griffith Regional Art Gallery. The National Contemporary Jewellery Collection is the flagship exhibition for Griffith Regional Art Gallery. The exhibition closes on December 18.
Fresh food, crafts and more
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until midday on Sunday at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, jewellery and plants. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club.
