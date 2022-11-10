The Ricegrowers' Association of Australia has won the Small Association of the Year Award at the 2022 Association Awards.
The awards recognised Australian associations at a national level, bringing together associations and individuals to recognise their achievements as a group or campaign at the Sydney Masonic Centre.
The Ricegrowers' Association was awarded the Small Association of the Year prize for their focus on members and their dedicated work to the rice industry.
RGA President Peter Herrmann was pleased to see the group be recognised.
"It is fantastic to see the RGA receive the recognition it deserves," he said.
"This award is a testament to the RGA members, staff and past presidents, particularly Rob Massina and Jeremy Morton who have been pillars of shaping change in our humble association,"
The RGA's Executive Director Graeme Kruger attended to accept the award, and said that while it had been a challenging few years - the organisation had navigated through them deftly.
"The RGA has had a successful few years, facing many challenges such as drought, COVID-19 and more recently flooding," he explained.
"Our nimble association has adapted and tackled these head on to ensure the RGA remains fit for purpose, providing value to members and the Australian rice industry."
Some of the changes made include constitutional changes, a rebrand and several organisational restructures.
Mr Kruger said that it was an 'honour' to be recognised at a national level.
"The calibre of nominees was extremely high; it is an incredible honour for the RGA to receive this award and to be recognised on a national platform," said Mr Kruger.
"This award reflects the hard work and dedication of our staff, board, presidents past and present, and of course our members who are the lifeblood of the RGA."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
