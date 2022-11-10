The Area News

Ricegrowers' Association has been awarded the Small Association of the Year at the 2022 Association Awards

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated November 10 2022 - 4:38pm, first published 2:00pm
Ricegrowers' Association president Peter Herrmann was delighted at the Small Association of the Year award. Photo by Vincent Dwyer

