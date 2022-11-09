The Area News

Eastern Darlington Point residents have been told to evacuate by 7pm on November 9

By Cai Holroyd
Darlington Point has been told to evacuate by 7pm tonight ahead of a flood peak of 7.8metres on Friday. Photo contributed.

The NSW SES has issued an evacuation order for Darlington Point Caravan Park and Eastern areas of Darlington Point, directing all in the areas to leave before 7pm on November 9 as floodwaters rise.

