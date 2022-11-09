The NSW SES has issued an evacuation order for Darlington Point Caravan Park and Eastern areas of Darlington Point, directing all in the areas to leave before 7pm on November 9 as floodwaters rise.
The Bureau of Meteorology has advised the Murrumbidgee River at Darlington Point may peak at 7.8 metres during November 11, with major flooding predicted.
It was earlier predicted that if water levels remained below 7.3 metres, Darlington Point would remain largely safe from flooding however the new estimates have caused that to be re-evaluated.
Low-lying areas may become inundated with water, and many roads may be closed or become impassable due to water damage or water over the road.
The NSW SES has urged those in eastern Darlington Point to move waste containers, chemicals and poisons above ground level before evacuating to a safe location as soon as possible.
Shakira Stevenson at the Punt Hotel said the town had mixed feelings.
"Some are worried, some don't really give a s---," she said.
"It's really unpredictable with the rainfall we get on the weekend, and if we get it or not. It might flood the town or stay at ease."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Miss Stevenson said that some houses near her had already taken on water due to the rain, but she wasn't yet too concerned about her own.
"I live very close to the river," she explained
"If it gets above 8, that means the whole town and I will not be safe."
Murrumbidgee shire mayor Ruth McRae said that the council had met with the NSW SES to plan for the upcoming rain.
Those in the area are urged to stay up to date at ses.nsw.gov.au, weather updates at bom.gov.au/nsw and traffic at livetraffic.com.au.
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW SES on 132 500. In life threatening situations, please call 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.