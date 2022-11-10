All eyes are focused on the skies as the fifth round of the GDCA is set to be played on Saturday.
With wickets already well soaked thanks to rain last month, players are hoping a run of 30 degree days will mean they get to play on Saturday.
Coro Cougars captain Haydn Pascoe said there was nothing worse than getting a game started only to pull up stumps because the weather put an end to the game.
After the bye last weekend, the Cougars will play Leagues Panthers who are still in the hunt for their first win of the season.
Despite being the only team yet to record a loss, Pascoe said there was thought the game would be easy.
"They have a few handy players, they're a little unpredictable and on their day they can beat anyone," Pascoe said.
"If they fire, they can be a tricky team to deal with."
The Cougars will also be missing a few players for the game including Alex Flood, who's been ruled out with a hamstring injury and is expected to spend a few weeks on the sideline.
Pascoe expected there would be a little bit of rain on the weekend but said the ideal situation would be to complete the game once it begins.
"There's nothing worse than getting started and having to finish early."
Coro and Panthers will play at 1pm at Ted Scobie, while across town, the Diggers and Eagles are set to play from 1pm at Exies Oval number two.
On Sunday, the team previously known as the Murrumbidgee Rangers, the South-West Steamers will play two games for the Plan B Regional Big Bash.
The first game against the ACT Aces starts at 9.30am and the second against the Wagga Sloggers begins at 1.30pm.
Pascoe said the Murrumbidgee Rangers had joined with the Steamers to include players from Barooga, Finley and Cobram area in a bid to boos the team's competitiveness.
Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au
