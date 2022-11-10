$135,000 for cultural precinct consultant

Griffith City Council has put up over $100,000 on hiring Conrad Gargett consultants to assist with identifying a space for a new art gallery and cultural precinct.
The Cultural Precinct Masterplan Committee voted on October 18 to appoint Conrad Gargett as consultants to complete the Cultural Precinct Masterplan, offering $135,000 to identify an appropriate space for a new regional art gallery.
Council opened Expressions of Interest for consultants in July, receiving 11 submissions and quotes ranging from $58,000 to $201,000.
Members of the committee examined the submissions, judging them on their qualifications, capability, experience and value for money.
The selected firm, along with the committee, is now tasked with establishing a site within the city to build the Regional Art Gallery and provide cost estimates for infrastructure and potential further funding options.
They have been given a deadline of June 30, 2023 by the cultural precinct committee.
Councillor Dino Zappacosta questioned the large amount offered, noting that the initial committee for the rose garden had hired a consultant themselves - costing five times less.
"The rose garden committee asked for a consultation, that cost 27,000 dollars and came up with a very good scheme," he said.
"I was flabbergasted, the report came from the committee simply indicating to appoint this consultant but no money was mentioned ... as councillors, we weren't aware that we were committing so much money."
Councillor Zappacosta said that he would not be supporting the spend when the report comes back.
"We've got a committee, I thought the committee was quite capable of working out where it should go without professional consultation."
"$135,000 to tell us where to put the gallery is beyond belief."
