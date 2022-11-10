The Area News

Griffith City Council's cultural precinct committee has enlisted Conrad Gargett consultants for $135,000

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
November 10 2022 - 6:00pm
$135,000 for cultural precinct consultant

Griffith City Council has put up over $100,000 on hiring Conrad Gargett consultants to assist with identifying a space for a new art gallery and cultural precinct.





