Last Friday Pioneer Park was the venue for the annual Feral presentation night and Saturday's Hotfoot race one was the first of the Feral's 2022/23 running season.
The Hotfoot long course has its own "Heart Break" hill as runners climb vertically from a fire trail behind Collina houses to the top of the ridge along Scenic Drive, in addition this years course includes numerous wet patches and to top it off a decaying dead cat in the middle of the track east of the lookout.
There were no surprises for the top placings this week.
In the long course Mia Stockwell claimed first place followed by Aidan Fattore and Graeme Lyons. The usual suspects were on the short course podium. Callum Vecchio in the centre flanked by Connor Moore and Ryan Taylor.
Ferals were pleasantly surprised to find the presentation at Pioneer Park's Myall Hall mosquito free thanks to the preparation by the Pioneer Park groundsman.
Vince Restagno was elevated into the Feral's Hall of Fame. John Farronato with 49 runs accumulating 310.7 kilometres during the year claimed the Wardell Waddle trophy and the Junior Waddle went to Callum Vecchio.
The Peter Quade Encouragement award went to Bob Barker and Adrian Baird was awarded the Red-Hot Crack trophy. This trophy goes to a Feral who through the season has not won a competition but who was close in each competition.
Roy Binks's tumbles earned him the Black Flag award. Ron Anson and Anthony Salmon received a bound copy of their Life Membership nomination and a commemorative plaque.
Bronze Medallion 1000 kilometres
Michael Colaciuri
Silver Medallion 2000 kilometres
Aidan Fattore
Tom Mackerras
Derek Goullet
Bronwyn Jones
Gold Medallion 3000 kilometres
Anthony Salmon
Keith Riley
Elio Minato
Framed Memorabilia 5000 kilometres
Ron Anson
Tracey Josling
Honourable mention 7000 kilometres
Simon Croce
Short Course Competition Winners
Hot Foot: Ashley Pianca
Bacchus: Lyn Potter
Winter: Jessica Dalton
Surfer: Thomas Callcut
Arsova: Connor Moore
Long Course Competition Winners
Hot Foot: Aidan Fattore
Bacchus: Anthony Trefiilo
Winter: Digby Jones and Allan Jones runner up.
Surfer: Chris Barbagallo
Arsova: Georgia Grimmond
Lakes View Classic
Short course: Chloe Morshead and Callum Vecchio
Long Course: Mia Stockwell and Aidan Fattore
Solstice Cup
Junior: Digby Jones
Senior: Aidan Fattore
Shanks Pony
Junior: Callum Vecchio
Senior: Sean Dodd
