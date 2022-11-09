The Area News

Griffith Feral Joggers pause to recognise achievements and milestones

By Ron Anson
Updated November 9 2022 - 3:29pm, first published 2:02pm
Vince Restagno has been inducted into Griffith Feral Joggers' Hall of Fame. Photo contributed

Last Friday Pioneer Park was the venue for the annual Feral presentation night and Saturday's Hotfoot race one was the first of the Feral's 2022/23 running season.

