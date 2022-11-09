The Griffith Carnival of Cups is set to light up Dalton Park on Saturday.
The Griffith Harness Racing Club will host seven races on Saturday night, including the finals for the 2022 Bidgee Bulk Griffith Cup and the second George Duncan Memorial Race.
Rankin Springs Fiona Schmetzer will return to have a crack at winning the Griffith Cup for the first time. Mini-trotters will also be on the track between races to give younger drivers a chance to learn the craft and provide some entertainment.
There will be free activities for children including jumping castle, face painting and laser guns.
READ MORE
Fashions on the Fields will be held with prizes for Most Elegant Lady, Best Contemporary Lady, Best Millinery, Best Dressed Gent, Best Dressed Couple and Best Dressed Junior.
A full-canteen will be running, together with a bar, TAB and bookmakers.
Griffith Harness Racing Club secretary Denis Conroy said part of the track and surrounds of Dalton Park would be sprayed late in the week and on Saturday morning to try and keep the mosquitoes in check for Saturday night.
Personal mosquito repellent will also be available at the track for racegoers. Entry is $10 for adults, $5 for pensioners and free to children under 18-years-old.
Conroy said there would be full coverage of other TAB races on Saturday.
Gates at Dalton Park open at 5pm on Saturday, with the first race getting under way at 7pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.