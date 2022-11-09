THE Murray-Riverina Regional Business Awards and Griffith business Flavourtech seem to go hand-in-hand.
The business was a finalist for this year's awards, going on to take out the top gong in the employer of choice category.
It follows on from a successful 2021 at the awards where Flavourtech was named the business of the year for the region, also taking out the excellence in export category.
Neighbouring businesses from Leeton - Haus of Vitality and Mahalm Equine Agistment - were both finalists in the outstanding start up category, which was eventually taken out by Small Trading Co from Deniliquin.
The SunRice Group was a finalist in the excellence in sustainability section, with Big Springs Water from Wagga winning the gong.
However, SunRice didn't miss out all together, with its Denilquin branch taking out the excellence in large business award.
Business NSW Murray-Riverina director Anthony Mr McFarlane said the awards night, which was hosted at the Whitton Malt House for the first time on November 3, was a chance for the hard work of all nominees to be recognised.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The Murray-Riverina Business Awards are about celebrating the success of our businesses and business leaders," he said.
"The awards also showcase the diverse array of talent and industry we have operating in our community.
"We have had such a high calibre of applicants this year, so this year's winners should feel incredibly proud to be named as the region's leading businesses and leaders for 2022."
Winners will now represent the region at the State Business Awards later this month.
Full list of 2022 winners:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.