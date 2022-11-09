The Riverina Veteran's Wellbeing Centre in Wagga Wagga is expanding in the new year, with plans to foster more support for regional veterans across the entire Riverina.
The centre, an offshoot of RSL Lifecare and running in partnership with the RSL and the DVA, provides all kinds of support to veterans and their families, from financial aid to advocacy and educational support.
Charlotte Webb, the centre manager, said that their strength was in adaptability.
"The concept of this hub is very fluid, we can continuously adapt. It would be a disservice if we didn't adapt to what they want," she explained.
That wide array of services has spread around, and the centre has seen increasing demand from around the region.
"We're pretty in-demand, I won't lie," she said.
"We're pretty busy - Whenever anyone comes into the centre, they check in so we can keep track."
Ms Webb said that a conservative estimate would be over 280 since May alone.
"We're about to get a whole lot busier. I can't keep up with demand, because the word is getting out more and more ... I've had quite a few inquiries in the last month from people wanting to know what programs they can access."
The centre is now planning to hire more staff and expand services outwards to put more emphasis on regional wellbeing.
"We'll bring services out there, running programs and things out there so that we can get the outer regions involved," Ms Webb said.
"We'll be working closely with the sub branches and young veterans ... it's all a work in progress, it hasn't been done in this region before but we want to get out and reach as many as we can, working with people in the community."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
