Griffith coach Greg Dreyer is looking forward to leading the Swans into next season with the club having plenty of momentum ahead of 2023.
Next season will be Dreyer's third at the helm of the Swans with him excited about what 2023 might have in store for the Swans.
"We had a good finish to the year and we have got a few recruits," Dreyer said.
"It will be a good season I hope."
The Swans have been one of the major movers so far in the off-season signing five players from Canberra, with Rhys Pollock, Dean Simpson and Henry Delves all being selected in the AFL Canberra Team of the Year this season.
READ MORE
Dreyer was looking forward to adding some experience to what is a very young Swans' side.
"We have got some positions filled with premiership experience," he said.
"Centre half forward, centre half back, another back, a midfielder and a forward, so we have covered areas that we felt we needed to fill up with that experience.
"It's pretty much exactly what we were after, we are very happy."
While Griffith have been able to secure a number of experienced recruits, Dreyer has also been pleased with the retention of the squad with the Swans only losing a couple of players.
"We've lost Jamie Best to Queanbeyan as he is going to uni," he said.
"Ryan Best has also gone to Barellan, but other than that we have got a full group.
"We've got a good number of players with good depth now with those five blokes coming in.
"Then we've also got boys from the 17s premiership team stepping up and a lot of them have got jobs and will be sticking around and staying.
"The club is in a good spot regarding numbers and depth."
While admitting finals is the goal for next season, Dreyer admitted that the club still had a fair bit of work to do so they could match it with the Riverina League's top teams in Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, Collingullie-Glenfield Park and Coolamon.
"We are coming together slowly, but there is still an awful amount of work to do," he said.
"We can't get too carried away I suppose, but we all want to play finals.
"We had three good wins at the end of the year against teams that were around us, Turvey was a bit better and we got a good win there.
"But we are still ten goals off the top three easily.
"We have got to put our head down and train hard through the pre-season and make sure that we work hard.
"But that will sort itself out, if we put the work in and we are good enough to play finals then we will, it's as simple as that I think."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.