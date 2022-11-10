Alvaro remembered as fearless, kind and intelligent

Friends and family of Phillip Alvaro came together at the Ex-Servicemen's Club to remember and honour their brother, uncle and friend as the warm and kind-hearted man that he was.
Mr Alvaro sadly passed away at the age of 63 in October this year.
He is remembered as a well-respected, loved and much-admired man with a love for sport - especially cricket - and music.
That love was shared by all who knew him, and the room was quickly filled as more friends and associates came to pay their respects.
David Davidge, a long-time colleague of Mr Alvaro at David Davidge Solicitors, said the turnout reflected how much he gave to all who knew him, and how he had positively touched their lives.
"There are some people you meet that just make your life richer - you see how much they give to their community and it inspires you," he said.
"Phillip was like that with everybody ... it was inspirational, you couldn't not be affected by it."
He added that the memorial service was bittersweet, bringing together all those who had been positively affected by Mr Alvaro.
"It's sad in one way, but it's uplifting in another way. He touched a lot of lives."
Mr Davidge also delivered a touching eulogy - fondly remembering their time together.
He reminisced on Mr Alvaro as a spectacular solicitor with a strong knowledge of the law, but beyond that, he remembered the compassion and care he gave to all his clients.
"He was always there for everyone who came to him ... I think he would have argued special circumstances for Genghis Khan," he joked.
"He was fearless, but not reckless. He was firm but he was never hard or brittle. He was resolute but he was never unreasonably stubborn and he would always be hopeful, but never unrealistic."
Mr Alvaro's niece Nicole Alvaro delivered a powerful reading of 'How do we go on' by John Mark Green, moving from the sadness of loss into the power of love.
Mixed in with the sadness, there was humour as well.
"Love is one thing, taste is another and I'm sure that some of the office didn't share our love for Sister Loretta Tharpe and Booker T in our late evening sojourns," Mr Davidge joked in between anecdotes of Mr Alvaro's own shining wit.
Mr Davidge closed his eulogy with a touching reminder of how much he gave, and the only thing that he ever took in return - the love of all who knew him.
"He enriched our days, our work and our lives, and he was loved by us all."
