The Area News

An exciting new take on cabaret performance will shake up the Riverina, helmed by Griffith's own Dizzy Dilemma

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated November 8 2022 - 5:08pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Griffith's Emma Cantrill, or Dizzy Dilemma, will produce 'Cabaret Schmabaret' at the Wagga Fringe festival. Photo contributed.

A brand new take on traditional cabaret is set to make some waves across the Riverina as part of the upcoming Wagga Wagga Fringe festival on November 18 and 19

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.