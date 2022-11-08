A brand new take on traditional cabaret is set to make some waves across the Riverina as part of the upcoming Wagga Wagga Fringe festival on November 18 and 19
The aptly-named 'Cabaret Schmabaret' promises a vibrant and exciting showcase of Riverina's performing artists - established and emerging alike.
Producer and performer Emma Cantrill - better known to some as Dizzy Dilemma - said that she was inspired to put on the show by a cabaret show she saw earlier.
"My show is a collaboration of Riverina based artists - we're doing circus style acts, drag queens, drag kings, burlesque and a comedian," she said.
"There's a growing thing in Wagga Wagga, there's been a few drag shows ... I was invited as part of their cabaret, I got to mingle with the other performers and that cabaret inspired me to produce my own that wasn't drag-focused, just Riverina arts focused."
The line-up of acts expands to a wide range of genres and characters, from comedian Mister Fenn hosting to acrobat performances from Zana Aerial Dance Academy.
"It's going to be a little bit crazy, we've got a big array of styles of acts - from traditional cabaret to a little raunchy content," Miss Cantrill said.
"It's just a mix up of crazy performance ideas - my act in particular is a mixture of all my best tricks that I've been training over the past year so it's a level up from what I've done before."
Co-producing with Saasha McMillan from Vaudeville Collective, this is Miss Cantrill's first show in the producer's chair - but she's already keen to see it grow and expand.
In addition to bringing a great show to town, she's keen to potentially tour it around the Riverina and attract new artists.
"I'm considering getting a grant and seeing if we can take the cabaret around the Riverina - hopefully find other performers who might want to join ... If you look at Sydney and Melbourne, there's show opportunities happening daily."
"Performers thrive there, but in the Riverina, there's not a lot going on in that arena."
Tickets to "Cabaret Schmabaret" are available at www.bushfringes.com.au.
