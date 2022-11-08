The Area News

Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party leader has taken aim at Coles after a request to farmers to 'cut costs'

Updated November 8 2022 - 11:40am, first published 11:00am
Borsak takes aim at Coles

Leader of the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party Robert Borsak has taken aim at Coles after the supermarkets asked farmers to cut costs in an effort to save money.

Local News

