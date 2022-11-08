Borsak takes aim at Coles

Leader of the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party Robert Borsak has taken aim at Coles after the supermarkets asked farmers to cut costs in an effort to save money.
A number of suppliers and producers have asked Coles to review prices to match higher production costs, but the chain has been clear in saying that not all requests would be implemented as asked.
In lieu of raising prices, Coles has contacted a number of it's suppliers and asked them to look at cost-cutting measures instead.
Mr Borsak has said that the request from Coles would push NSW into a 'food security crisis.'
"Coles has a responsibility to match production costs," said Mr Borsak.
"Telling farmers to "cut costs" is beyond condescending and risks farmers dropping out of the market altogether, which puts our food security at risk."
He noted that COVID-19 and the Russo-Ukrainian War had pushed up production costs by driving up the price of fertiliser, chemicals and diesel - as well as the ongoing impacts of the worker shortage.
IN OTHER NEWS
"Farmers are fighting to keep up with the cost of production, but with the four main inputs- fertiliser, chemicals and diesel at record high levels and a shortage in labour, it is becoming a fight they cannot win," he explained.
"Being told to tighten their belts is the last thing farmers need to hear."
In addition, recent severe weather has taken out many acres of crops - putting farmer's livelihoods at risk without support.
"Coles made $1.9 billion before interest and tax in the 2022 fiscal year. They have no excuse but to pay farmers what their products are worth or risk losing them," said Mr Borsak.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.