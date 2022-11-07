The Area News

NSW SES has warned of more potential flooding this week as the Murrumbidgee rises further

By Cai Holroyd
Updated November 7 2022 - 6:38pm, first published 3:30pm
Darlington Point gets ready for floods

The NSW SES has asked residents of Darlington Point to prepare to evacuate ahead of the flood peak arriving in the Murrumbidgee River.

