Darlington Point gets ready for floods

The NSW SES has asked residents of Darlington Point to prepare to evacuate ahead of the flood peak arriving in the Murrumbidgee River.
The river is expected to hit the major flood level of 7.3 metres at some point on November 11, potentially flooding Darlington Point and low-lying areas.
In preparation, the NSW SES has urged residents in Boona Street, Roberts Lane and Park Lane as well as south Darlington Street to be ready to evacuate by November 9 at 5pm, if it is needed.
They've asked residents to keep mobile phones close and to pack essentials in order to be ready to leave, as well as check and maintain vehicles and trailers to ensure they are in good condition.
Murrumbidgee mayor Ruth McCrae has said that evacuations aren't happening at this point, but not to rule them out.
"I think we're as well prepared as we can be - it's a bit of an unknown, it peaked in Wagga just below 9.8," she said.
"It's coming up, the river is high. If it peaks at 7.3 metres, we'll be fine but if it goes much higher, then we'll have to revisit that."
Ms McCrae added that they had been working closely with emergency services to make sure residents were prepared and informed.
"The SES are working closely with council, they've got their finger on the pulse. We had a community sandbagging exercise yesterday [November 6,]" she said.
"The plan is in place, people are being communicated with and the SES is on the ground- that's all you can do."
The SES has again strongly urged all to avoid flooded roads, storm drains and pipes, ditches, ravines, creeks, and rivers.
Residents are advised to stay informed at ses.nsw.gov.au, bom.gov.au/nsw and livetraffic.com.au.
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW SES on 132 500. In life threatening situations, call 000.
