Cool temperatures mean only dedicated tee-off

By Annie Hicks
Updated November 7 2022 - 1:12pm, first published 1:01pm
Natalie Cassidy and Cherie Eade

Last Wednesday the weather was unseasonably cold and as a result only eight brave ladies, including two visitors from Leeton, played a Stableford.

