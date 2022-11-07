Cool temperatures mean only dedicated tee-off

Last Wednesday the weather was unseasonably cold and as a result only eight brave ladies, including two visitors from Leeton, played a Stableford.
Congratulations to Janelle Sullivan, from Leeton, who won the day with a good score of 33 points. Two shots back was runner up Dulcie Knight. The balls went down to 27 points.
Saturday's event was a Stroke Round with the Golf Medal Playoff in conjunction. There were 14 players in the field and only sufficient numbers for one division.
Congratulations to Natalie Cassidy who had a good day out on the course coming in with an excellent score of 70 nett, winning her the voucher.
A countback was required to sort out the runner up with Liz Humphreys surviving the countback over Annie Hicks, both players came in with 74 nett. The balls went down to 86 nett. The results of the Golf Medal Playoff will be announced at our Presentation Night.
Today's event is a Stableford and on Saturday will be a Maximum Stroke.
