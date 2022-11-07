Griffith took to City Park on November 5 for the city's first ever 'Shine a Light' walk raising money for the Lung Foundation to fight various forms of lung disease and cancer.
'Shine a Light' walks happen across the country on the first weekend of November every year, raising much-needed awareness of lung cancer as well as funding research into prevention and treatment of the disease.
Sisters Mandy and Tania Gray were inspired to start Griffith's own walk after Tania was diagnosed in November last year. The walk similarly inspired the Griffith community to come out to walk laps of City Park on November 5.
The entire family has come together to support Ms Gray, and helped co-ordinate and promote the event.
Jordana Gray said she was especially pleased to see the community rally behind them.
"I just can't believe so many donated."
Pat Zandona has also been hard at work helping to organise and promote the event, a task she described as 'rewarding, but scary.'
"One of the hardest things is accepting it, and now we're putting ourselves out there."
Ms Zandona was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020, and said she wanted to help break the stigma around lung cancer.
"People hear 'lung cancer' and think 'smoker' but I didn't drink, didn't smoke, I was a gym instructor," she said.
"You've got a pair of lungs, you're susceptible."
As well as raising money, the walk also connects those impacted by lung cancer to each other - whether they're responding to their own diagnosis or providing support to family and friends fighting the disease.
Ms Zandona said it could be isolating, thinking you're alone in the fight.
"My whole world changed, and I thought I was the only one."
The Griffith walk itself raised over 8000 dollars for the Lung Foundation Australia, without including money raised on the day itself - which is yet to be counted.
Across Australia, Shine a Light was able to raise over $150,000 for lung cancer research and support services.
Griffith mayor Doug Curran was invited to formally begin the walk, and said he was looking forward to seeing how the event grows next year and into the future.
"From little things, big things grow," he said.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
