Last Saturday's event was the Collier Miller November monthly medal with 76 players in a single stroke. Jason Magoci fired par 71 to take out the A Grade medal on 66 nett. He double bogied the first, birdied the fifth to go out in one over par 37, nailed a birdie on the 15th, parred the other eight holes for one underpar 34 home. Taoloa Toru on 68 nett, was runner-up, 78 off the stick, carding birdies on the ninth and 18th.

