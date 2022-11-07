Once again the weather had a huge impact on competition golf last week at the Griffith Golf Club.
The continuing rain once again resulted in carts being banned from the course, but not only that, there has been a significant erosion on the course, sadly another three of the majestic pine trees lining the fifth fairway come down which leaves the fifth hole looking very bare.
Last Saturday's event was the Collier Miller November monthly medal with 76 players in a single stroke. Jason Magoci fired par 71 to take out the A Grade medal on 66 nett. He double bogied the first, birdied the fifth to go out in one over par 37, nailed a birdie on the 15th, parred the other eight holes for one underpar 34 home. Taoloa Toru on 68 nett, was runner-up, 78 off the stick, carding birdies on the ninth and 18th.
David Doig, 66 nett, won B Grade, going around in 80 strokes, nailing a birdie on the first, ahead of Alf Franchi 70 nett, carding nine pars in a round of 84.
Junior Blake Argus blitzed the field in C Grade with the days best score of 64 nett, shooting 86 off the stick, carding birdies on the fourth and 10th holes. John Brennick, 70 nett, was runner-up carding seven pars. Blake Argus won the fourth pin, seventh Tiuru Phillip, eighth Scott Turner, 11th David Kidd, 15th Nathan Cassiles, 16th Jason Magoci. Vouchers went to 75 nett. Pins sponsored by Hanwood Butchery, Functional Physio, Limone, Pet Resort and Broomes.
The A.K.O. Irrigation Griffith Open was played on Sunday with 123 players including 27 visitors. Associate sponsors included McNabb Mobil, Yoogali Engineering, Solar Mad, Elders, Enviroform and MIA Skips.
Results: A Grade Scratch: Colin Woodcock 75, second Brad Lemon 76, third Chris Richards 78. Handicap: Anthony Ross 69 nett, Wayne Alpen 70 nett on a countback. B Grade: Scratch Graham Campbell 82, second Shane Gaffey 70, third Jacob Gaffey 87. Handicap: first Robin Salvestro 71 nett, second Mitch Gaffey 73 nett.
C Grade: Scratch Blake Argus 87, second John Witherspoon 91, third Nathan Wiscombe 92 on countback. Handicap: Marc Tucker 71 nett, Paul Woolnogh 72 nett on countback. Veterans: Steve Matheson, runner-up David Doig 74.
Juniors Scratch: Blake Millis 81. Handicap: Jake Mingay 72 nett. Pins: fourth Mark Townsend, seventh Blake Argus, eighth Nathan Willis, 11th Andrew Ross, 15th Robin Salvestro, 16th David Flood. Long Drive: A. Matt Rumming, B. Brad Clarke, C. Ben Pilon.
The First two rounds of the Dom's Motors Club Championships will be on November 19 and 20. The final two rounds will be on November 26 and 27.
The Corporate Cup is on this Friday, November 11. It's not too late to enter. The final round of the Handiskins will be played this weekend.
All events this week are single stablefords. No carts, plus the chance of rain saw only seven veterans venture out last Thursday. Lee Kimball 39 points won, Darren Forrester, 36 points, was second. Rob Trembath, 33 and Tom Wright, 29 won vouchers. No carts last Wednesday saw only 17 players in one grade single stableford won by Michael Gaffey, 34 points, Okotai Woetal was second with 33 points on a countback over Shane Gaffey 33 points. Vouchers to 29 points.
