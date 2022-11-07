The Area News

A woman has been charged with a stabbing in Yenda on November 7

Updated November 7 2022 - 12:13pm, first published 12:00pm
Police attended a home on South Avenue where they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. Photo contributed.

A man in Yenda was stabbed multiple times on November 6 and has been transferred to Wagga Wagga Base Hospital for surgery.

Local News

