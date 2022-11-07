A man in Yenda was stabbed multiple times on November 6 and has been transferred to Wagga Wagga Base Hospital for surgery.
Police attended a property on South Avenue at approximately 2.30am on November 6 after reports that someone had been injured.
Officers found a 42-year-old man suffering from stab wounds in the shoulder, hand, torso and face. The man was stabbed with a pair of scissors during an altercation with a 30-year-old woman.
The man was treated by paramedics and transported to Griffith Base Hospital, before being transferred to Wagga Wagga for surgery.
Police arrested the woman at the home and charged the woman with the attack, linking it to domestic violence.
The woman has been refused bail and will face Griffith Local Court on November 9.
If you or someone you know needs help, please contact 1800 RESPECT or Lifeline at 13 11 14. In an emergency, please contact 000.
