The Area News

Finally, temperature set to tip over 30

Updated November 7 2022 - 10:14am, first published 9:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With the third declaration of La Nina I've taken to checking the view from the Hillston weather radar to where the rain's is predicted to fall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.