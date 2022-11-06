Finally, temperature set to tip over 30

With the third declaration of La Nina I've taken to checking the view from the Hillston weather radar to where the rain's is predicted to fall.
And also to see if the day or the week will deliver the weather that will see the standing water recede a little further.
I got unusually excited when I checked the forecast for this week and spotted four days when the temperature reaches 30 degrees Celsius.
Less exciting is the prediction that there might be showers at the end of the week to go with the high temperature.
Considering last week, the first week of November, it was snowing at the higher altitudes and I had the heater on at one point. The warmer weather has been taking its sweet time arriving.
I'm not looking forward to the humid conditions created by the high temperature and the litres of standing water around, plus the floodwaters further upstream in the Murrumbidgee.
Or the mosquitos that will take advantage of the warmer conditions to really make themselves known.
But at the very least, a little bit of warmer weather will be welcomed as a change of pace from the continual rain we've gotten in the last few weeks.
Declan Rurenga, editor
drurenga@areanews.com.au
