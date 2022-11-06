The Area News

Defensive lift helps Griffith Demons secure win

Declan Rurenga
By Declan Rurenga
Updated November 6 2022 - 8:13pm, first published 6:03pm
Griffith's Mason Salvestro looks to stop Leeton's Liam Horton during the first round of the MIA League game. Photo by Liam Warren

The Griffith Demons picked up another win on the weekend beating Leeton by 15 points on the road. Griffith won by 63 to 48.

Declan Rurenga

Editor

Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au

