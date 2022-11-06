The Griffith Demons picked up another win on the weekend beating Leeton by 15 points on the road. Griffith won by 63 to 48.
Injured point-guard Ryan Minato stepped in as acting coach and said the game was tough and Griffith struggled to build momentum to start with.
It was in the last quarter of the game that Griffith's defence withstood the pressure from Leeton.
"Our defence lifted and what's what won us the game, we lifted pressure in defence," Minato said.
"It was a real gutsy effort."
Minato said everyone contributed to scoring and got their part of the job done. An added bonus for the Demons is no has reported any injuries.
We were stopping Leeton from scoring but we couldn't get down the other end.- Acting coach Ryan Minato
But the scoring was far from conclusive and Minato said the team needed to work on playing four quarters of basketball and making sure they're attacking the ring and shooting for points.
"I feel we can score more points," he said.
"We were stopping Leeton from scoring but we couldn't get down the other end."
READ MORE
Among the Demons best was Mason Salvestro.
Minato said Salvestro stood out in defence, and not just in the crucial last quarter of the game but during his whole time on court.
"He led efforts in the last quarter and throughout the whole game shutting down their point guards," Minato said.
"If you can shut down their main ball handlers, that goes a long way."
The new bridge will be built on the new alignment, allowing the old bridge to be used until the project is completed.
Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au
Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.