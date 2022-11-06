Tight bowling by Diggers limits Hanwood's scoring

The Ex-Servicemen's Diggers swept to big win on Saturday when they bowled Hanwood all out for 59.
It was the team's first win of the season in their second game.
With the Diggers stepping into the crease after winning the toss, they built a solid 120 run target for Hanwood to chase.
Diggers' opener Paresh Patil made 24 runs off 54 balls and Ben Fattore contributed a healthy 17 runs.
Captain Ash Verhagen said to the team after coming off their loss to the Coro Cougars the focus should be on fielding well, bowling well and batting overs.
"Just simple cricket," he said.
"I thought we bowled pretty well, we fielded pretty well and we made some runs when we needed to."
When the Diggers went out onto the field Josh Lanham and Verhagen starting the bowling attack - building the pressure with continued dot balls to Hanwood.
He said the aim was to be ready for when the batsmen took a risk on a delivery.
"We don't necessarily need to win games early, just got a little bit better every week and come into finals, build momentum and go through from there," Verhagen said.
Verhagen said everyone in the team contributed to the win on Saturday. He highlighted the effort of Fattore who took four wickets with his bowling, and Patil who helped build a solid score with the bat.
Verhagen himself took two wickets, those of Hanwood opener Rajesh Johar and Kris Hicken before Kyle Pete bowled Luke Catanzariti.
Hanwood didn't have an easy run on the day. They were missing both Dean Catanzariti and captain Charlie Cunial due to unavailability.
Jordan Whitworth scored 10 runs off 21 balls after opening for Hanwood. Sam Robinson scored 13 off 10 balls and Oliver Bartter score nine off eight.
Hanwood were all out for 59 in 15.3 overs.
Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au
