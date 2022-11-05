The Area News

Consultation session to be held in Hanwood on November 10

Updated November 5 2022 - 5:33pm, first published 5:16pm
Work to replace the North Kooba bridge over Benerembah will begin in 2023. Photo by Declan Rurenga

A 50-year-old bridge on the Kidman Way will be replaced and Transport for NSW will kick off consultation this week.

