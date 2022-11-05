A 50-year-old bridge on the Kidman Way will be replaced and Transport for NSW will kick off consultation this week.
Work on replacing the bridge which crosses the Benerembah Channel is set to begin next year.
"The new bridge will be wider than the current structure, stronger and a more sustainable bridge with improved visibility for transport customers," A Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
"In addition to the bridge upgrade, Transport has identified ways to enhance safety and efficiency at the bridge and its approaches. These improvements include adding turning lanes, improved turning movements for heavy vehicles and realigning the road."
On Thursday, November 10, Transport officials will host a drop-in consultation session at Restyn Park in Hanwood between 2pm and 5pm.
Transport for NSW has created a website for the project at nswroads.work/northkooba
The new bridge will be built on the new alignment, allowing the old bridge to be used until the project is completed.
