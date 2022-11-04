The Area News

A new flight school will contend with concerns from the Griffith Aero Club at council meeting

Updated November 4 2022 - 5:20pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Takeoff delayed for new flight school

Griffith City Council will vote on a proposed new flight training school at an upcoming general meeting, after a complaint from the existing school.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.