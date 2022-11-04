Takeoff delayed for new flight school

Griffith City Council will vote on a proposed new flight training school at an upcoming general meeting, after a complaint from the existing school.
Riverina Wings Flight Training lodged an application to transform Hangar 13 near the Griffith Regional Airport from storage to a flight training school, operating up to 30 hours a week during daylight hours.
In addition, a brand new all-weather carpark is set to be provided on the western side of the hangar within the leased area - potentially easing some of the pressure on Griffith Regional Airport's parking spaces.
The application has been directed to councillors following a written objection from the Griffith Aero Club.
"The Griffith Aero Club wishes to lodge its strong objection to the issuing of a development application for a second flying school at Griffith Airport," a letter reads. The letter outlines some specific concerns over the school's location next to the security gate entrance.
"Aircraft would need to cross that entrance to access the tarmac. There could easily be a disaster with both the instructor and the student pilot absorbed in a flying lesson."
Adam King, a commercial pilot and aviation safety auditor, said that he didn't think the proposed school would pose significant danger but suggested amendments to the school's safety manual to limit any possible hazards.
The Aero Club also cited concerns over the impact to their own financial success - and said that they may be unable to provide for other air-based services in Griffith such as Angel Flight, Royal Flying Doctor Service and police among others.
The club provides amenities for the services flying in, and said that a second flying school would put those amenities at risk.
"We believe the establishment of a second flying school would threaten our financial viability and provision of a public service," the letter reads.
