Minister for Regional Roads and Transport Sam Farraway has explained the NSW government's plan to fix over 400,000 potholes across the state in time for summer and the peak travel period.
The state government has recently announced a plan to put up $50 million to seal potholes across 95 regional councils, with the money estimated to fill 420,000 potholes over the next six months.
Mr Farraway said that it was a short-term fix.
"It's a short term measure to get us through summer and just to get potholes filled in the short term," he said.
"That 50 million is only going towards council roads, we've got all our own money and separate resources going into our state highways and state roads."
Mr Farraway encouraged councils to apply for the funding before it closes on November 8, but said that there was still more work to do before regional roads were up to scratch.
"50 million dollars is not going to resolve all our road problems by any means, but we estimate it will fill 420,000 potholes in regional NSW."
Addressing a more longer term solution, Mr Farraway confirmed the state government was still planning to reclassify council roads to become state roads despite the long process.
Member for Murray Helen Dalton recently criticised the state government for it's failure to take action on the promise, but Mr Farraway said that it was still in the works.
"We're working on that. We have the priority round - We have 37 recommendations and 20 of them have been gazetted and we're working through that," he said.
"The independent panel are concluding all the submissions, their consultation with the freight sector."
Mr Farraway estimated that the panel would have the report by Christmas, and work would then begin on long-term planning.
"I don't know yet how many councils have applied."
"Once I have that report, I'll know all the details and all the submissions and then the government will have it's response on how best to manage the process over the next few years ... from there, we'll be able to budget and look at our longer term plan."
