Minister for Regional Roads Sam Farraway provided an update on the state government's plans for regional roads

Updated November 4 2022 - 4:10pm, first published 2:00pm
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway. Photo by Cai Holroyd

Minister for Regional Roads and Transport Sam Farraway has explained the NSW government's plan to fix over 400,000 potholes across the state in time for summer and the peak travel period.

