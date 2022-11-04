Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway met with apprentices at Collier and Miller to explain the new $250 travel bonus for regional students and apprentices.
The Regional Apprentice and Uni Student Travel Card promises to give apprentices in rural and regional towns a $250 prepaid visa card to go towards transport - including taxis, coaches, public transport and perhaps most importantly, petrol.
After a tour of the manufacturing setups, the minister brought together the apprentices to explain the rollout and what had inspired the program.
Mr Farraway explained that regional students and apprentices don't have the advantage of the same public transport infrastructure that metropolitan students do, and that the program was hoped to provide some support.
"The cost of transport and getting around, it's different to Sydney - you don't have the ability to have a train station every few kilometres to get to TAFE," he said.
"It's not the be-all and end-all, but it is a little extra help."
Paul Giovinazzo, the engineering manager at Collier and Miller, said that 'any initiative is positive.'
The program is running on a two-year trial period, and is currently budgeted for 98 million dollars across the two years.
"If it's successful, we'd love to be able to expand and enhance it but we want to see if it's successful first," Mr Farraway said.
Bill Geddes started a school-based apprenticeship at Collier and Miller at the tail end of 2018 - and said that the money would have gone a long way at the beginning of his apprenticeship.
"I was living out on a farm up until six months ago, half an hour out of town. Back then, it would have helped," he said.
"I'm living in town now just because of transport ... that money will help, and it will help a lot of the other boys too."
Applications for the card are set to open in February 2023.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
