Students to become the teachers with help of scholarship

Five fortunate students have been awarded scholarships of up to $20,000 to study teaching and become the next generation of educators.
The Catholic Education Diocese of Wagga awarded the scholarships to high-achieving Year 12 students from Wagga, Leeton, Albury and Griffith. The only catch is that they must be attending a Catholic school and intend to start an undergraduate course in teacher training in 2023.
In addition to the money, students will benefit from ongoing support and perhaps best of all, guaranteed employment after graduation in a Catholic school.
Students who received the scholarship include Ava Mallise from Kildare Catholic College in Wagga and Angelina Barker from Xavier High School in Albury.
Further east, Christopher Iannelli from Leeton's St Francis De Sales Regional College won a scholarship along with Lexi Salvestro and Aryellah Dal Broi from Marian Catholic College.
Miss Dal Broi said she was inspired to teach from a young age.
"Ever since my younger years forcing my siblings to sit in on my 'classes' in our cubby house, I've always been compelled to follow a profession that makes a real difference, and I believe teaching epitomises this very principle."
READ MORE
Miss Mallise said she hoped to meaningfully impact student lives.
"I understand how significantly teachers can impact students' lives, and to be a source of support and encouragement for others in the future greatly motivates me."
Director of Catholic Education for the Diocese of Wagga Wagga, Dr Andrew Watson said that they were especially proud of all the students who received the scholarships.
"All students are very worthy recipients of these scholarships," he said.
"They displayed through the application and interview process a real desire to study education and look forward to joining the teaching profession and working within our Catholic schools."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.