The Area News

Five Catholic students across Riverina have received scholarships to study teaching

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
November 3 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Students to become the teachers with help of scholarship

Five fortunate students have been awarded scholarships of up to $20,000 to study teaching and become the next generation of educators.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.