The Area News

Further flooding is expected to hit the Murrumbidgee as Wagga prepares for peak

Updated November 3 2022 - 5:27pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Murrumbidgee River is expected to hit a peak of 9.8 metres on November 4. Photo by Tim Piccione.

After a brief break in the heavy rains, the NSW SES has warned that further flooding is likely along the Murrumbidgee and in Forbes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.