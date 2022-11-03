After a brief break in the heavy rains, the NSW SES has warned that further flooding is likely along the Murrumbidgee and in Forbes.
The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted that the Murrumbidgee will peak at almost ten metres high on November 4, prompting the NSW SES to warn those upriver to evacuate as the peak goes within 10cm of the North Wagga levee.
The river at Darlington Point could reach a moderate level of seven metres on November 4, with further rising possible, prompting a 'Watch and Act' warning from the SES.
SES incident controller Ben Pickup has strongly urged all in North Wagga to evacuate before the river hits it's peak.
"Once the river passes 9.6 we will lose access to the community inside the North Wagga levee and we need people to be out before that occurs," he said.
"We don't want people in that community once we lose access to it."
Since the beginning of a long flood season in September, over 10,000 requests for assistance have been made to the NSW SES.
NSW SES Assistant Commissioner Nicole Hogan said people in the Forbes area have seen flooding before, but not to this extent.
"What we're seeing in areas like Forbes is referred to as 'blue-sky floods'," Assistant Commissioner Hogan said.
"Even when the rain has stopped falling, water is continuing to move downstream through various catchments, creating issues with river rises and renewed flood peaks."
Local SES Units have been hard at work preparing for the incoming water, filling sandbags to ensure there are enough on hand to handle the increased demand.
