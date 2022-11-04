Dalton Park to come alive
On Saturday, Dalton Park will host harness racing heats for Griffith's Carnival of Cups. Gates open at 5pm and the first race is set for 6.35pm. The Carnival of Cups will be run on Saturday November 12.
Festival's best acts hit road to share a joke or three
Six comedians from Sydney's Comedy Festival are on tour and are aiming to have you in stitches on Saturday. Andrew Barnett, John Cruckshank, Brodi Snook, Bonnie Tangey and Suren Jayemanne will perform from 7.30pm at the Griffith Regional Theatre. Tickets are $30.
Weekend nightlife around the city
The Madcoats will start your weekend at the Exies Sporties Club from 7pm on Friday. Ian and the Collective take the stage at Griffith Exies from 7.30pm on Saturday. Mersey Beats will perform at the Coro Club from 8pm on Saturday. Danny B and the Hornstar will hit the stage at the Area Hotel from 9pm on Saturday.
19 finalists in jewellery award featured
An exhibition to celebrate three decades of the National Contemporary Jewellery Award will open on Friday at the Griffith Regional Art Gallery. The Contemporary Jewellery Collection is the flagship collection for Griffith. The exhibition closes on December 18.
Two sisters will hold Griffith's first Shine a Light on Lung Cancer event
On Saturday, November 5, the first Shine a Light fundraiser will be run at City Park with a 45 minute walk around the park. Registration opens at 5pm at the stage at the Community Gardens, before the walk begins at 6pm. Entry is by gold coin donation.
Parish fete returns after COVID-19 cancellations
On Sunday, November 6, Sacred Heart Parish's fete will return. After being held off thanks to COVID, the fundraiser will return at the St Patrick's Primary School grounds. There will be activities for kids and the return of Joe Catanzariti's famous chocolate wheel. Gates open at 11.30am.
Fresh food, crafts and more
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until midday on Sunday at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, jewellery and plants. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club.
Your weekly guide to what's happening around Griffith
