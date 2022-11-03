Book-binding workshop at library

Griffith City Library will be hosting a special workshop on the ancient art of book-binding and preservation, on November 10.
The event aims to help rescue old books and ensure that they can last well into the future - with professional book restorer and binder Chi Chi Wang visiting to offer advice and showcase traditional book binding tools and methods.
Ms Wang is hoping to help increase the interest in book binding, a lost trade.
"Traditional bookbinding is a specialised field where books are made and restored all by hand using the methods and techniques of the ancient artisans," she said.
"Most bookbinding over the past few decades has changed to mechanic binding leaving traditional bookbinders scarce, which is why they are now classed as a lost trade."
One of Ms Wang's most recent projects was the restoration of a family bible, which has since been placed in an archival box promised to keep it in good condition for the next 150 years.
She also restored a cultural treasure remembering a pioneer's life - turning torn pages held together with sticky tape into a historical artifact.
She said the pages were old and in disarray with copious amounts of sticky tape holding the torn pages together.
"My work can be so rewarding - saving such an historic document from certain ruin and collapse which sees many destined for the rubbish bin," she said.
"Too many of our books, journals, family bibles and records are being discarded or left to rot when they can be saved for future generations and our collective history ... My passion is to save these books before it is too late."
In addition to advice and education, visitors can bring along their own family heirlooms and books for a free inspection and a quote on restoration.
The exhibition will be held on November 10 from 9.30am to 2.00pm at Griffith City Library.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
