Workshop on book-binding and preservation will visit Griffith City Library on November 10

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated November 3 2022 - 5:27pm, first published 1:00pm
Book-binding workshop at library

Griffith City Library will be hosting a special workshop on the ancient art of book-binding and preservation, on November 10.

