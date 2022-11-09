Numerous break-ins at Tharbogang Landfill

Tharbogang Landfill has seen a number of people jump the fence or break in to steal refuse and 'dumpster dive', prompting council to increase security at the centre.
Police are currently investigating a number of incidents, at the Griffith Community Recycling Centre as people illicitly enter the facility to steal refuse.
John Roser, Griffith City Council's waste operations manager, said that they had installed new alarm systems.
"Council has had numerous break and enters at the Tharbogang Waste Management Centre, which are part of police investigations," Mr Roser said.
"Council has installed alarm systems to address the situation. If the public has any information, please report to the local police."
Council declined to identify what had been stolen or how many thefts had been reported to police.
Some have questioned whether the cost-of-living crisis is motivating the trespassers, with some at the point of desperation.
Janice Sartor, the co-ordinator for Carevan, said that they were saddened to hear of the incidents.
She added that they had seen demand for help skyrocket over the year.
"The Griffith Community Centre and other agencies have seen a huge increase in people looking for assistance, as well as the meals that are supplied through Carevan."
Food Programs Manager for Foodbank NSW & ACT Adam Loftus said they had seen a similar increase in demand as well as more school students going hungry and calls for the "School Breakfast 4 Health" program.
"We've seen an increase of 37 per cent in the number of meals distributed in Griffith and the Riverina since this time last year," he said.
"The most concerning aspect for families and individuals is that there is now more than one crisis impacting their lives, with cost of living pressures, rising fuel and energy costs, and increasing rents and mortgage payments."
Mayor Doug Curran said that it was 'disappointing' to see things escalate.
"It's like the vandalism, it's disappointing that people feel the need," he said.
"We just need people to follow the law."
Police have issued a reminder that trespassing in the recycling centre is illegal and have been following CCTV footage.
"Regardless that it's a garbage joint, it's still stealing," a spokesman said.
"They think 'it's garbage anyway' but it's still trespassing."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
