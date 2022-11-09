The Area News

Tharbogang Landfill has seen a number of people breaking in and 'dumpster diving'

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated November 9 2022 - 4:32pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Numerous break-ins at Tharbogang Landfill

Tharbogang Landfill has seen a number of people jump the fence or break in to steal refuse and 'dumpster dive', prompting council to increase security at the centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.