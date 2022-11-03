This weekend Hanwood were set to play Ex-Servicemen's Diggers at Hanwood Oval.
However, the lingering threat of rain and an already well watered field has seen the game moved to Exies Oval number two.
Hanwood captain Charlie Cunial said he'd prefer to see his team on the home ground but was also pretty happy to actually play their second match of the season.
While Hanwood are coming off a solid 134 run victory, Cunial said the focus was on what the players in the team could bring.
"We know the game we want to play, if everyone contributes their part, the results will come," he said.
"Hopefully we'll win some cricket games."
During their first match last weekend, the Wanderers weren't looking too crash hot at the start of their innings and it wasn't until Cunial took to the crease to score the first 50 of the season, that things started looking up.
"We were in a bit of trouble at the start, but we took a lot of good wickets," Cunial said.
"I'm happy I was able to contribute."
Diggers will be looking to rebound after a loss to the Coro Cougars last weekend.
Cunial said it was hard to gauge what each team's strengths were as only two games from three rounds had been completed.
"It's hard to tell what everyone will be .. we just have to play our own game and hopefully the results will take care of themselves."
On Saturday, Hanwood are set to play Diggers at Exies Oval number two from 1pm.
Across town at Ted Scobie Oval the Leagues Club Panthers will play Ex-Servicemen's Eagles from 1pm.
The Coro Cougars have the bye.
Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator.
