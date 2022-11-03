The Area News

Griffith junior cricket gets under way for first round of 2022/23

By Roy Binks
November 4 2022 - 9:00am
Senior Binks and Master Blaster get under way

MASTER BLASTER

The first round of the 2022/23 Junior Cricket season got under way on Saturday morning without any sign of rain.

