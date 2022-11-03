Senior Binks and Master Blaster get under way

The first round of the 2022/23 Junior Cricket season got under way on Saturday morning without any sign of rain.
The Sixers started their season with a bang, scoring 2/149 and then blasted out the Hurricanes who made 15/62.
The Sixers batting was led by Hudson Crack who made 37 and he was supported by Archie Leach who made 33.
Hugo Bunn 22, Charlie Bunn 20 and Curtis Krzus 19. Flynn Crawford-Ross and Toby Lasscock were Hurricane's wicket takers.
The Hurricanes main run scorers were Lucas Lugton with 22, Illya Lewis 10 and Austin Lodding 10. Archie Leach had a field day with the ball, picking up five wickets.
Owen Condon also had a good day, picking up three wickets and Charlie Bunn two wickets.
The Stars made 5/75 in their game against the Scorchers who replied with 5/49. Bayley Hill made a handy 25 for the Stars and Cooper Hunt added a valuable 16.
Wickets were shared between the Scorchers bowlers. Dom Bailey, Sarah Plumer, Riley Keenan, Josh Taprell and Archie Dunbar all picked up a wicket.
Josh Taprell led the Scorchers run chase, hitting up 19 runs. Archie Dunbar was next best with nine runs. Ted Young and Cooper Hunt both bowled well to pick up two wickets each.
The Heat were able to overcome the challenge from the Thunder, scoring 4/56 and then holding the opposition to 13/53.
Ollie Nancarrow top scored for the Heat with 15 runs. Jonas Catanzariti added a useful 12 runs and Eamon Whelan made 10.
The wicket takers for the Thunder were Logan Cowie, Matt Crosato, Reuben Mansell and Simon Ramsey. Ben Spry and Logan Cowie top scored for the Thunder with 13 runs each.
Ollie Nancarrow and Jonas Catanzariti were the Heat's most successful bowlers with two wickets each.
The runaway winner in the cricketer of the week award is Archie Leach with his 33 runs and five wickets.
In the first round of matches in the 2022/23 season, Exies proved too strong for Hanwood in their game at Jubilee Oval.
Exies batting was boosted by solid innings' from Lachlan Spry who made 14 and Kobi Nancarrow 13 in their team's total of 3/86.
Successful bowlers for Hanwood were Thomas Bray 1/10, Rory Lasscock 1/3 and Den DeBortoli 1/9. Hanwood's batsmen struggled to make 11/47.
Thomas Bray stood out with an innings of 12 runs and Levi Plum made seven.
The destroyers for Exies were Nate Mingay 2/2, Nate Hayliar 2/2, Matt Andrighetto 2/3 and Jake Suine 2/3.
Diggers batsmen did a good job in hitting up a score of 3/69. Their top run scorers were Miles Condon with 13, Koby Muirhead 11 and Jordy James, 11. Coro's bowlers worked hard for their wickets, Jackson Grace Wade picked u 1/17 and Talon Williams too 1/2.
Ruby Kenny with 13 runs and Kitty Maher, 12 runs gave Coro a chance of victory with some well controlled batting. Talon Williams chipped in with nine runs but not enough to overhaul Diggers big score.
Coro finished on 7/54. Runouts accounted for four of the wickets to fall. Reon Swart captured 1/12, Jordy James 1/8 and Miles Condon 1/5 for the Diggers.
In a week where no individual performances stood out, this week's Cricketer of the week award has gone to Nate Hayllar for his 2/2 and seven runs for the Exies.
