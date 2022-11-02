The Area News
Sacred Heart Parish Fete will come back after a long time away, bringing food and entertainment to Saint Patrick's

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated November 2 2022 - 8:05am, first published 6:00am
The Sacred Heart Parish Fete will return on November 6 to raise money for the parish and St Patrick's Catholic Primary School. Photo contributed.

The annual Sacred Heart Parish Fete is returning once more, after three years away due to COVID-19 concerns.

