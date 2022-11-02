The annual Sacred Heart Parish Fete is returning once more, after three years away due to COVID-19 concerns.
The fete is making it's comeback on November 6, bringing food and entertainment to the St Patrick's school grounds to raise money for the parish and the school alike.
Reverend Andrew Grace said he was looking forward to seeing the turnout.
"Just the excitement of having a fete again after three years - we're really looking forward to it after three years of being in the wilderness of COVID," he said.
"It's going to be very similar to our normal fete with plenty of wonderful food, of many varieties. Plenty of fun for the kids."
He was especially looking forward to a special karaoke competition this year, an exciting new addition to the fete's lineup, and the return of Joe Catanzariti and the famous 'chocolate wheel.'
"It's a great fundraiser for our parish and the school combined."
While the fete is separate to the year's centenary celebrations, Father Grace said they would be keeping up the momentum from the earlier celebrations.
"We'll certainly keep on that wonderful high that we had for our centenary."
The fete will begin at 11.30 on November 6, running until approximately 2.30 depending on numbers. No registration is required and entry is free however some stalls and attractions will have a cost attached.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
