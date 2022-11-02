From a Feral's perspective the highlight of the Spring racing calendar is the annual Shank's Pony Cup on Scenic Hill the Saturday before the Melbourne Cup.
This year Feral punters were not disappointed with a novel course designed by Secretary Anthony Salmon.
The course consisted of four loops of varying length commencing and finishing at the green water tower. Short course runners had to complete two loops while those doing the long course had to complete three loops.
All the short course runners took off on loop two, when they returned to the green water tower, they drew a number from a hat for their second loop.
The long course runners starting with loop three did the same, only that they had to do two extra loops.
Some were lucky and completed three different loops and some were unlucky and completed the same treacherous 'Dom's Dilemma' loop three times.
The results show the new title holders as Sean Dodd for the long course and Callum Vecchio for the short course. 'Nett Time' didn't matter this week as depending how one drew from the hat different distances were covered, the only time that counted was the time one crossed the final finish line.
Sean Dodd was last seen on the 'Hill' in 2004 so collecting the cup was a spectacular come back for him. He left off a 10m handicap and got back with a short but comfortable gap to the storming Aidan Fattore saddled with a 20m 45s handicap.
READ MORE
Two seconds later Stewart Wood finished with John Farronato one second behind him. Graeme Lyons was fifth then came defending champion Lachlan Date whose run included a triple Dom's Dilemma.
Elio Minato finished 14th and in doing so collected his 3,000km milestone. John Dodd led the field at the first two turnarounds only to have his youngster Sean and a horde of others swamp him to 17th place.
Well done also to Vince Restagno and Tiane Burwood who despite the challenges finished none the less.
Callum Vecchio finished the short course a mile ahead juniors Lachlan West, Isaac Fattore, Elise Munro and Connor Moore. Then came the 'oldies' filling the rest of the top 10.
Nice running all of you, and then Simon Fattore piggy backing son Reuben. Bob Barker took a tumble as did Roy Binks (again), no bones broken and Keith Riley's refreshments celebrating his 3000 kilometre 3milestone last week dulled any pain.
The Joggers Presentation Dinner is on Friday November 4, then race one of the new Joggers year on Saturday.
The Feral's meet at the green water tower opposite pioneer park for a 5.30pm start during daylight savings. Some people chose to run, and others enjoy a walk and a chat, either way all are welcome to join us.
New members are always welcome.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.