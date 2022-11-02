The Area News

Leagues Club Panthers are chasing their first win against the Exies Eagles on Saturday at Ted Scobie

Declan Rurenga
By Declan Rurenga
Updated November 2 2022 - 8:02am, first published 4:30am
Leagues Panthers captain Jimmy Binks is hoping Noah Gaske is fit to play this weekend for what's set to be the team's first completed game this season. Photo by Liam Warren

This weekend will be the fourth round for Griffith District Cricket Association's 2021/22 season, but it's expected to be the first full game for the Leagues Club Panthers.

