This weekend will be the fourth round for Griffith District Cricket Association's 2021/22 season, but it's expected to be the first full game for the Leagues Club Panthers.
In a situation mimicking the start of last year's season, the Panthers are yet to play a full game this year. The Panthers are also chasing their first win and captain Jimmy Binks said getting a better start to the season this time around was the goal.
"It will be our first full completed game for the year, hopefully, we're all pretty excited about it," Binks said.
"We've got a strong enough side to be able to compete, it depends on whether everyone is in the right frame of mind."
Getting a better start is what's been on Binks' mind.
Unfortunately for the Panthers, they can't rely on the services of Dan Bozic who sustained a season-ending injury during rugby season. Bozic helped deliver the Panthers' first win two years ago when he scored a century, and took five wickets.
Binks said fortunately a few other players had returned to the Panthers to bolster the side. Connor Matheson has returned for the season after a few years away studying.
"He's a really good inclusion with the bat, hopefully he can fill the void," Binks said.
Binks is hopeful Noah Gaske will be fit to play on Saturday and said it would be a massive boost should be fit.
Teenager Billy Evans is also set to take a key role for Panthers, by leading their bowling attack after showing some great form last year.
"He will be leading our attack with the ball this year, he bowled really well last year," he said.
One question left hanging over the weekend will be whether grounds dry out after recent rain and how the wicket shapes up. The Panthers will play against Ex-Servicemen's Eagles at Ted Scobie Oval.
"We don't know how the pitch will play. It might be a good wicket for Billy [Evans] to grab a couple of wickets on," he said.
The Eagles lost their last game to Hanwood.
"I'm not taking last week's loss into account, they're got some pretty good players. If we don't get on top of them early, they'll be tough to beat."
Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au
