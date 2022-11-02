Griffith and the wider Riverina have done well once again at the 2022 NSW Wine Awards - taking out four huge awards.
October 28 saw winemakers, connoisseurs and industry representatives gather at the International Convention and Exhibition Centre in Sydney for the annual NSW wine awards - with 18 trophies presented to the state's best wines and wineries.
Chair of the judges Nick Spender said that the competition was fierce.
"As always it is very difficult to pick a top winner from a range of amazing wines but the wine that was selected in the end is arguably the most famous and highly regarded white wine produced in this country," he said.
The top award is the NSW Governor's Best in Show - this year awarded to the 2013 Vat 1 Semillon from Tyrrell's wines in the Hunter Valley.
Of course, the Riverina put up a strong competition - and the Riedel Trophy for Best Shiraz went to the local Nugan Estate for their 2020 Cookoothama Shiraz.
The same wine also took out the CCL Trophy for Best Dry Red in Show, cementing it as a strong contender and reaffirming the Riverina's status as a wine powerhouse.
De Bortoli's wines were also commended, with a 2019 Noble One Semillon winning the trophy for Best Sweet Wine, and a NV Black Noble Semillon from 2012 winning the Best Fortified wine award.
The full list of winners is below.
Meanwhile, chairman of the Riverina Winegrape Growers Bruno Brombal was awarded the 2021 Graham Gregory award for his dedicated service to the industry and the region.
Mr Brombal said that it was good to see so many from Griffith at the awards, and that it would help put the Riverina on the map.
"One of the people who got the other awards didn't say anything - but when I got it, he said 'No wonder there are so many from Griffith at these awards,'" he joked.
"I think it'll help our region."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
