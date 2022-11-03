Celebrating half a decade of family fun Advertising Feature

Griffith's Family Funland is celebrating their five-year anniversary, and in addition to their Neon light display, will be adding putt-putt golf on November 9. Picture supplied.

Born out of a desire to fill a need in the Griffith community, Family Funland has done that and much more over the last five years.

Celebrating half a decade in business, bringing smiles to children's faces and giving jobs to the youth for key workplace experience has been the highlights for Kirsty Skirving.

She's managed Family Funland since its inception, and her enthusiasm for Griffith has grown tremendously over those years.

"It doesn't feel like it's been that long, but we've certainly come a long way over that time," she said.

Bringing families in Griffith together was one of the big reasons Family Funland was created, giving people something extra to do in town.

"It's another drawcard for the area: a place to have parties, to celebrate those special days, and give the kids and families something fun and exciting to experience," Ms Skirving said.

Over the years, they've had many wonderful staff members come through their doors.

She said they focused on hiring young people and students and have created many lasting connections with them as they move on to their next big thing.

"When you come here, it's so vibrant," she said.

It's another drawcard for the area: a place to have parties, to celebrate those special occasions, and give kids and families something fun and exciting to experience. - Manager Kirsty Skirving

"The people who work here actually want to help you, and provide that great customer service experience, all the while boosting their skills as well."

Family Funland pride themselves on always expanding and offering something different, Ms Skirving said, and they're about to launch their next big thing: putt putt golf.

Set to launch on November 9, Griffith residents will be able to test their mettle against their friends and family for the title of ultimate putt putt champion.

Always open to suggestions, Ms Skirving said they welcome feedback about how they can improve their experience, and all good ideas will be taken on board.

"We're always looking at adding new attractions, new arcade games, just keeping it as fresh as possible," she said.

Those looking for work are always welcome to put their name forward.

"If you are looking for a place to work that allows you to have a range of skills and try different avenues, come in," Ms Skirving said.