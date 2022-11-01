The Area News

Bruno Brombal took out the wine industry's Graham Gregory Award for his dedicated work in the sector

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated November 1 2022 - 4:44am, first published 3:30am
NSW DPI Deputy Director General Kate Lorimer-Ward and Bruno Brombal. Photo contributed.

Riverina Winegrape Growers chairman Bruno Brombal has been recognised with the NSW wine industry's top gong, the Graham Gregory Award, for his work in the sector.

