Riverina Winegrape Growers chairman Bruno Brombal has been recognised with the NSW wine industry's top gong, the Graham Gregory Award, for his work in the sector.
Mr Brombal attended the ICC Sydney NSW Wine Awards on October 28 to celebrate and recognise the best wines of the year along with other winemakers, connoisseurs and industry representatives from across the state.
Mr Brombal has been embedded in the wine industry since 1979 as a founding member of the Hanwood Grape Growers Association as well as a long tenure with the Riverina Winegrape Growers, the NSW Wine Industry Association and Wine Australia among other industry groups.
Mr Brombal said that it was a pleasant surprise.
"I'm surprised I got it, but I feel honoured," he said.
"It was a special occasion, I don't remember the wine board or myself getting any awards until this big one."
He added that he hoped it would help put the Riverina on the map as a winemaking region.
"We're probably 70 per cent of the NSW wine industry and it will help our situation knowing that the award came to our region. Apart from that, I'm really honoured and it's good to see the award come to Griffith."
NSW Department of Primary Industries deputy director general Kate Lorimer-Ward said that Mr Brombal's advocacy was due to be recognised.
"It's not just what titles you hold but what you do within those roles - Mr Brombal has been an advocate leading to many positive changes for growers in the wine industry," she said.
"He has championed the development of the region's young growers, actively encouraged young growers to take up industry positions, and fully backed a sponsorship program so that young growers can attend industry events and undertake other opportunities to reach their full potential."
