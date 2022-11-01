Motorbikes stolen, windows smashed

Residents of a house on Zirilli Avenue were met with a nasty surprise on October 30 as unknown people threw a rock through their window.
The residents were inside the house just after 6pm on October 30, when they returned to a room and found the front curtain fluttering. Checking closer, they found that someone had thrown a rock through the window - shattering it.
Police are now investigating the incident, and neighbours are encouraged to come forward with information on the event.
Meanwhile, a string of motorbike-related thefts hit Griffith over the last week.
An unattended home on Dunns Street in Tharbogang was broken into at some point between October 28 and 30 - when the resident returned to find rooms ransacked and a number of motorcycle parts stolen.
In Yenda, on Wood Road, another rider saw that his unregistered Suzuki motorbike has also been stolen from a shed.
Chief Inspector John Wadsworth added a message warning people not to trespass in the Tharbogang Landfill after a number of incidents of people jumping the fence were observed.
Police are currently investigating all incidents, and encourage anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000 or Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299. Anonymous reporting is available.
