LOCAL LEADER: Festival success comes down to community effort

The success of the Multicultural Festival 2022 was a testament to what a special combination of leadership, working committee, volunteers and communities can achieve over time.
Deepest gratitude to all for your commitment. You add value to the community.
A special thank you to the Multicultural NSW Stronger Together Grants Program, George Duncan Electrical, Casella Family Brands, A&G Industries together with the Multicultural Council committee and the volunteers that participate on the day and leading up to it.
The value of their support is immeasurable.
It was a pleasure to have NSW Minister for Multiculturalism and Seniors, Mark Coure, CEO Joseph La Posta and staff attend this year's multicultural festival.
READ MORE
It was a great opportunity for Mr Coure to see and experience the diversity of Griffith and unique to our city.
T20 Men's Cricket World Cup promotion group were also part of the festival. They were kept busy all day and thoroughly enjoyed the diversity of the festival.
T20 chooses to strategically attend events to promote the T20 and part of their engagement is to encourage local artists to come forward to showcase their art, if chosen the artist would be able to display their artwork exhibition during the T20 World Cup.
We were happy to hear one local artist was chosen to display her art. What a great result.
The festival feedback depicted the social cohesion, the positive energy and happy day that was experienced by the thousands of people who came to the festival.
The diversity of the performances, the diversity of the food stalls and information stalls, the awesome crowd that attended made the festival super special and look forward to meeting up again in October 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.