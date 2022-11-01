The Area News

Griffith Multicultural Festival success comes down to community efforts

By Carmel La Rocca
Updated November 2 2022 - 8:03am, first published November 1 2022 - 11:00pm
LOCAL LEADER: Festival success comes down to community effort

The success of the Multicultural Festival 2022 was a testament to what a special combination of leadership, working committee, volunteers and communities can achieve over time.

Local News

