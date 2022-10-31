The Area News
Newell, Sturt highways close at Wagga and Narrandera after intense rain

Daisy Huntly
Updated November 1 2022 - 3:13am, first published October 31 2022 - 11:07pm
Major thoroughfares in the Riverina have closed again after heavy rain and rising floodwaters.

Digital specialist

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

