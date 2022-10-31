Major thoroughfares in the Riverina have closed again after heavy rain and rising floodwaters.
Travel between Darlington Point and Wagga Wagga via the Sturt Highway has been cut off yet again, with the major east-west route closed from Lockhart Road at Collingullie after the region was hit by intense storms.
The Newell Highway has also closed to the south of Narrandera.
The major thoroughfare was shut in both directions at Gillenbah due to flooding shortly before 7pm on Monday, Live Traffic NSW advised.
The highway remain is now closed between the Sturt Highway and the Kidman Way at Jerilderie.
Travellers to the north of Wagga are also impacted, with the Burley Griffin Way closed in both directions between Wallendbeen and Temora.
Other arterial roads around Temora were closed, according to the council. They include Goldfield Way between Temora and Barmedman, Mary Gilmore Way between Barmedman to Grenfell, and Milvale Road.
Extensive local road closures are in place across the Temora local government area, with the council listing the latest on its Facebook page.
The Olympic Highway is also impassable between Wallendbeen and Cootamundra.
The Newell Highway, which had been shut to light vehicles, is also closed to all vehicles between Forbes and the Mid Western Highway at Back Creek, northeast of West Wyalong.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area and never drive through floodwaters.
The latest traffic information and major road closure updates can be found at livetraffic.com.
