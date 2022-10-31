The CWA's Murrumbidgee Lachlan group met out at Tullibigeal to celebrate the year's achievements, distribute awards for particular milestones and elect the executive for the next year.
CWA Tullibigeal president Carol Ireland and Janelle Ireland shared a history of the town and area, before state vice president Ann Adams opened the conference. Ms Adams spoke on her own experience and satisfaction achieved through her time with the CWA.
The McMaster Cup went to Irene Sargent from Yenda, for her efforts creating a fringed and multicoloured scarf while the McKinnon Cup went to Sue Newham from Tullibigeal for her placemat.
Cheryl Mayberry, the president of the Murrumbidgee Lachlan group, said that the day was a huge success.
"We're a bit relieved that the weather held off and everyone got there safely - there have been conferences recently postponed or cancelled, so we were lucky on that score," she said.
In addition to being re-elected as president, Ms Mayberry is also on the state executive committee.
"It's just quite rewarding, it's a really good experience to be involved in the CWA at this level," she said.
"You get to meet people involved in all sorts of things in country life where you haven't been yourself."
Goolgowi, Yenda, Griffith and Tullibigeal branches were all awarded with trophies for their high involvement and excellent presentation of their own interests.
Ms Mayberry is keen to see more join with the club, and said that they were more than 'just tea and scones.'
"I think people think they know what CWA is all about, but there are many aspects that aren't on the surface ... we'd really appreciate people to come and have a look and see, come and visit the local branch."
Information on branches and membership is available at cwaofnsw.org.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.