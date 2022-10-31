The Area News

Murrumbidgee CWA has held their annual conference to elect a new executive committee

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
October 31 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Murrumbidgee Lachlan Group's newly elected executive committee. Photo contributed.

The CWA's Murrumbidgee Lachlan group met out at Tullibigeal to celebrate the year's achievements, distribute awards for particular milestones and elect the executive for the next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.