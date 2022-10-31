'No strikes for a while' despite no action on teaching crisis

Teachers have said that there are unlikely to be any strikes in the near future, but reaffirmed that nothing had been solved regarding the staffing crisis in schools.
NSW Teachers have been appealing to the Department of Education and the state government for years, campaigning for better conditions and higher pay but to no avail.
Melina Ragusa, a councillor for the Teachers Federation and teacher at Murrumbidgee Regional High School, said that they were 'exhausted' and were not expecting conditions to change until a new government was elected.
"I don't want to give up, we can't give up. We're just all exhausted, and we're just going to lose more teachers as it goes on."
She said Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell had been 'disappointing,' but Member for Murray Helen Dalton had been supportive of their efforts.
Ms Ragusa said that they were not asking for much in the grand scheme of things.
"They don't work from 9 to 3.30 - they're working 55 to 60 hour weeks. The workload needs to change, teachers are asking for an extra two hours off from class to do that work ... in particular for primary teachers, they only get two hours a week."
Regarding pay, the primary problem is a 2.5 per cent cap on increasing wages - well below projected inflation rates.
"The last time we went on strike, they said you can only achieve 2.5 per cent and there has to be a productivity gain to get that - we've been stuck with that since 2011."
While conditions remain as they are, Ms Ragusa said they would continue to lose teachers to other states and schools - with some even leaving the profession entirely. Of five new teachers that joined MRHS this year, one has already said they plan on leaving the profession.
She added that private schools weren't an option for parents concerned about the lack of teachers, with the Independent Teachers Union facing the same issues.
"I think some parents are thinking they'll just send kids to a private school - that has their own issues. The Independent Teachers Union went out on strike with us already."
"It's not good for Griffith thinking that the best solution is to send your kid elsewhere."
