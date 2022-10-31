The Area News

Teachers are unlikely to strike again for a while despite a continued lack of action from the state government

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated October 31 2022 - 6:53am, first published 6:00am
'No strikes for a while' despite no action on teaching crisis

Teachers have said that there are unlikely to be any strikes in the near future, but reaffirmed that nothing had been solved regarding the staffing crisis in schools.

