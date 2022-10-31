Golf, like every other outdoor sport was impacted by all the recent heavy rain which caused the cancellation of and postponement of some of its major events.
The biggest disappointment was the cancellation of the Veterans Week of Golf with over 150 visiting golfers not being able to strike a blow.
It also caused the postponement of Dom's Motors four round Club Championships which will now be held mid-November.
Also the Griffith A.K.O Open, weather permitting will now be held this coming Sunday, November 6.
Hopefully the Corporate Cup set down for Friday, will go ahead on Friday, November 11. Entries area still open.
The rain-soaked course resulted in motorised carts banned from the course with only 55 walkers contesting last Saturday's single stableford.
Daniel Meadows 40 points won A Grade, carding birdies on the first, and ninth in a 23 point front nine, shooting par 36 out then added 17 points home.
Travis Millis, 38 points, was runner-up, firing one over par 72, draining birdies on the ninth and 17th, on a countback over Warren Bock and Allan Andreazza.
David Flood 36 points best in B Grade, canning a birdie on the first to go with five pars on a countback over Andrew Oates on 36 points, 18 on each nine with six pars.
Adam Truscott 40 points won C Grade, draining a birdie on the fifth, in scoring 19 points out then added a four point par on the 14th to card 21 in.
Ian Carney, 38 points, was runner-up, 20 out and 18 home with four three pointers. Pins to fourth and seventh Allan Andreazza, eighth Blake Millis, 11th Graham Campbell, 15th Jason Magoci, 16th Grant Kiely, Aaron Lawler eagled the 14th. Vouchers went to 33 points.
The fifth round of the Handiskins will be played on Saturday, November 5. The final on Saturday, November 12.
A reminder to the McNabb Mobil 5's players, the round has been extended for a week because of the course closure. Cart users will have to avoid the fenced off area on the 10th fairway which is a wet area.
Today's event is a single stableford, Thursday sees a return to the veterans single stableford, Saturday a single stroke for the monthly medal, Sunday the A.K.O. Griffith City Open with a 10am shotgun start.
A medley single stableford was played last Thursday with 22 players in two grades, boosted by 14 veterans who had stayed in town for the Veteran's Week of Golf.
Tiuru Phillip 37 points, won division one ahead of Chris Calwell, 36 points. Tom Wright 33 points, won division two, Jeffrey Draper on 32 points was runner-up. Vouchers to 32 points.
A one Grade medley single stableford on Friday with 17 players, once again boosted by eight visitors. Won by Doug McWilliam 38points, visitor Chris Caldwelll on 37 points was second. Vouchers to 29 points.
Another medley single stableford on Sunday with 36 players in two grades. Damon Clark 39 points won division one on a countback over Brad Clark 39 points on a countback over Mike Coleman 39 points. Division two was won by Ken Waide on 44 points, James Kanaley 39 points runner-up. Vouchers to 34 points.
