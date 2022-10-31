The Area News

Veterans Week of Golf rained out

By John Bortolazzo
October 31 2022 - 4:30am
Jason Magoci tees off. He was nearest the pin on the 15th hole on Sunday at Griffith Golf Club.

Golf, like every other outdoor sport was impacted by all the recent heavy rain which caused the cancellation of and postponement of some of its major events.

Local News

