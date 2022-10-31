HANWOOD Cricket Club players and supporters will have more than the usual weekly game on their mind throughout November.
The Wanderers are participating in Movember in 2022 as they do their best to help change the face of men's health.
Since 2003, Movember has funded more than 1250 men's health projects around the world, challenging the status quo, shaking up men's health research and transforming the way health services reach and support men.
The idea is for participants to start November off with a clean shaven face before growing a moustache throughout the month, which in turn generates donations and important conversations about men's health.
The concept of Movember first started in Australia, but has now grown to have global participants every year.
With November now knocking, the Hanwood Cricket Club felt it was time they do their part in raising vital funds for men's mental health, cancer-related illnesses and helping promote a healthy lifestyle to the wider community.
Club president Dean Catanzariti said the Wanderers are looking forward to being part of such an important initiative.
"It's a bit of fun to have everyone growing a moustache, but it's also about the cause itself," he said.
"I think everyone can relate to having a male family member or friend in their life who has struggled with a health battle at some point in time.
"Hopefully everyone gets behind it."
Most people would be aware of Movember and the idea behind growing a mo, but where does the money go that is raised throughout the month?
Funds generated are used to create projects and initiatives which support men's mental health.
With statistics showing men will die on average 4.5 years earlier than women, the Movember cause is out to fight numbers like this to improve men's health.
While players and supporters of the Hanwood Wanderers are participating in Movember, it's also not too late for individuals, groups or organisations to also start their own campaign throughout November.
It's easy to sign up as an individual or group, grow a mo, hold an event or support others in their fundraising.
Hanwood first grade captain Charlie Cunial was hopeful the Griffith community would get behind his club's initiative.
"It's something we can do together as a club and raise some money for a really good cause at the same time," he said.
"It would be great for the community to support what we're doing as well. People can donate at the link we've set up for Movember or if they see one of us during the month they can pass on a donation that way and we'll add it to our final tally.
"We're hoping to raise as much money as we can throughout the month."
Hanwood's Movember movement will culminate on Saturday, November 26 with a group shave of all of the moustaches that have been grown over the month.
This event will be a final push for donations and will be held at the Hanwood Sports Club following the day's cricket matches.
Griffith residents wanting to get behind Hanwood's cause can donate online at movember.com/m/14781273?mc=1.
