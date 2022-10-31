The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted severe storms for several parts of the Riverina on Monday afternoon, as the region prepares for a cold snap and more severe weather in the coming days.
Riverina centres like Griffith, Wagga, Narrandera, Hay and Tumbarumba can expect the weather event with thunderstorms already active across western NSW Monday afternoon.
The BoM said storms are likely to become severe Monday afternoon and evening as the threat pushes east.
Severe storms could bring flash flooding, large hail and damaging winds exceeding 90km/h into the night.
Conditions are expected to ease by Tuesday morning.
The severe weather warning comes as the region prepares for a cold snap that could bring unseasonable snow to some parts of the state, said NSW SES chief superintendent Ken Murphy on Sunday.
"Across the state, in areas above 800 metres, there is a likelihood of snowfall," Mr Murphy said.
"Please be aware of snow on the roadways, ice that could impact driving conditions."
Tumbarumba is expected to see snow falling above 900 metres on Tuesday and above 700 metres on Wednesday.
Winds could reach up to 45km/hour in towns like Cootamundra, Hay and Narrandera.
"This weather event will cause a number of issues broadly across the community," Mr Murphy said.
"Dangerous, life-threatening flash flooding will occur.
Residents in weather-affected areas are being asked to avoid travelling through storms.
"The other issue that we will have during this is to ensure that in heavy winds, articles that could fly around your yard are secured," Mr Murphy said.
"Heavy winds will cause some trees to fall, please be aware and don't park cars under trees and at all costs avoid going outside during heavy winds."
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW SES on 132 500 and if life-threatening, call 000.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
