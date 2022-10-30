The Area News
Free

Murrumbidgee Local Health District issues thunderstorm asthma warning for October 30 and 31

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
Updated October 30 2022 - 5:55am, first published 5:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MLHD issues thunderstorm asthma warning

The Murrumbidgee Local Health District has issued a public health alert for thunderstorm asthma on Sunday and Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rex Martinich

Rex Martinich

Journalist

Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.